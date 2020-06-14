Canberra consider getting back on the bus

Canberra could abandon their flight plans for home games in Sydney after finding success on the road in Campbelltown on Saturday night.

The Raiders had planned to jet in to Bankstown Airport for their home games in Campbelltown, before catching a bus 30 minutes back to the ground.

The plan was part of an agreement reached with the NRL, given the club had been asked to play their home games in Sydney starting with last week's loss to Newcastle.

However, given Saturday night's 14-6 win over the Tigers was a designated away game, the club were not provided flights given they ordinarily catch a bus to Sydney in normal circumstances.

"We weren't allowed to (fly) today," coach Ricky Stuart said.

"But a couple of players were pretty comfortable with the bus more than the plane and then getting onto the bus.

"I'll speak to the players and see what they want to do, because I think we're here again next week."

The Raiders still have three more games to play at Campbelltown in the next four weeks, with all of them "home" matches against Manly, Melbourne and St George Illawarra.

However, they remain hopeful they will be able to return to Canberra sooner.

The club have been dealt the toughest travel conditions of any team, given they are spending a minimum of five hours in transit every weekend.

"I haven't heard anything," Stuart said.

"I'm just hoping we can start playing at home very soon. They did a wonderful job to get on the bus for three hours and play a game like that.

"We'll have to look after them."