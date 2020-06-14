I’m still adapting to fullback: Mitchell

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell admits he is still adapting to life as a fullback despite enjoying arguably his best outing in the No.1 in Saturday's win over Gold Coast.

Mitchell nabbed his first try in Rabbitohs colours and set up three others, including a flick pass that sealed the 20-point victory late against the Titans.

He denied Saturday's effort was his best in his new position, but insisted confidence is growing within the club following their breakthrough win.

South Sydney entered the clash on a three-game losing streak, which included close defeats against title heavyweights the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne.

Asked if it was his best game at fullback, Mitchell said on Fox Sports: "Not my best. I'm still getting used to it.

"It's only the third round since we've been back (from lockdown).

"The boys are enjoying training and we're really building combinations.

"The last two weeks we've gone up against top-end teams, and we're getting a bit of confidence out of our game and we're playing really well."

The 22-year-old has been arguably the most talked about player in the league following his controversial defection from the Roosters over the summer.

The spotlight only intensified after he was heavily fined for breaching social-distancing protocols at the height of the coronavirus shutdown.

When Australia coach Mal Meninga asked Mitchell how he was feeling following the dramas, the incumbent Kangaroos centre said: "I'm happy.

"Not too many things have gone my way the last four or five months.

"But it's only on me.

"I've seen in the media everyone's got an opinion. For myself, it's up to me to change that. I'm enjoying myself.

"I've changed my attitude towards being at home, being around my kids and being a dad. Growing up in them areas which make me perform and makes me happy off (field), where I can come and do my job and enjoy my footy."