AAP Rugby

Tigers get message but go down to Canberra

By AAP Newswire

Jack Wighton scores for Canberra Raiders in the NRL - AAP

1 of 1

Michael Maguire got the response he wanted from mass changes but it could not stop the Wests Tigers falling 14-6 to Canberra at Campbelltown.

Having axed Benji Marshall and four other players after last Sunday's defeat by Gold Coast, the Tigers appeared to receive the message, controlling the first half to lead 4-0 at the break.

But then the wheels fell off and their 80 per cent completion rate dropped away dramatically.

A disappointed Russell Packer, who had waited 418 days to make his NRL return from a foot injury, was at the centre of most of it.

As the Raiders dominated the ball in the second half, he was one of four Tigers to miss Jack Wighton as the Canberra man stepped his way to the line.

That made it 6-4, and moments later Packer found himself in the sin-bin for a professional foul after Alex Twal was called for a late strip on Jordan Rapana.

Again, the Raiders were able to capitalise with Nick Cotric running onto a George Williams grubber to cross.

Then on Packer's return, and after the Tigers kicked a penalty goal to reduce the margin to six, he found himself in the action again.

The former Kiwi international hit Joseph Tapine high, allowing Jarrod Croker to kick the Raiders eight clear and leaving himself facing a possible suspension.

The former captain's madcap 12-minute stint summed up the Tigers' second half.

They completed at just 63 per cent, and trailed the penalty count 6-3.

"I changed the team this week and got a fair response," Maguire said.

"The effort and how the boys worked hard for each other was what we needed.

"We've just got to learn how to do that for 80 now.

"If we put that effort in week in, week out ... if we'd put that effort in last week (against the Gold Coast) it may have been a different result."

Meanwhile, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart would have been happier with his team's effort after he lambasted their schoolyard defending last week in their loss to Newcastle.

Emre Guler and Ryan Sutton both got through a ton of work off the bench, while Jordan Rapana pulled off a crucial try-saver on David Nofoaluma right on half time.

Wighton also looked dangerous in attack but for one ball that sailed over the sideline in Stuart's 400th game as an NRL coach.

Their line was breached early when Curtis Scott fumbled a Josh Reynolds kick and Luke Brooks scored, but they otherwise withstood the Tigers' pressure in the first half.

"We got back to some of the standards we have been working on and building on over the past 12 months," Stuart said.

"We needed to be very resilient tonight, they threw a lot at us.

"They (the Raiders) dug very deep. Being down 4-0 and they stayed composed and controlled a good percentage of the game.

"Controlling it defensively was one of the telling factors at the end of it."

Latest articles

National

West Australians urged to reflect on race

Protesters at Western Australia’s Black Lives Matter rally have urged non-indigenous Australians to reflect on their own role in perpetuating racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne protests on indefinite detention

Small groups of protesters have held simultaneous rallies across Melbourne to call for asylum seekers in indefinite detention to be freed.

AAP Newswire
National

Albanese scoffs at Eden-Monaro foes

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has mocked his Liberal and National opponents while campaigning for the upcoming Eden-Monaro by-election.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL entry limited to very lucky few

Fewer than 200 spectators in corporate boxes will be allowed into NRL matches on the Central Coast this weekend, with some clubs to welcome members in.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

McGregor brutal over NRL future at Dragons

St George Illawarra are still without a win from four rounds of the NRL season after a loss to Canterbury, upping the pressure on coach Paul McGregor.

AAP Newswire