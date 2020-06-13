AAP Rugby

Sharks lose Moylan for Dragons clash

By AAP Newswire

Cronulla back Matt Moylan - AAP

Cronulla have lost Matt Moylan from their team to take on St George Illawarra in the NRL on Sunday after the versatile back succumbed to a hamstring injury.

Moylan was named to play at fullback for the first time this year against the Dragons, before experiencing hamstring tightness late in the week.

The setback follows the 28-year-old missing the first two games of the NRL season through a calf injury, Moylan also played just 11 games last season.

Moylan made his comeback from against the Wests Tigers when the season resumed, before filling in for Chad Townsend at halfback last week.

Will Kennedy will now start at fullback again, as he did in the first four rounds of the year.

Meanwhile, Townsend has been cleared to return from his hamstring injury for the Campbelltown Stadium clash.

Elsewhere, the Sydney Roosters have lost prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (back) for their match against Canterbury.

Lindsay Collins will again start for the Roosters, while Sitili Tupouniua comes onto the bench.

