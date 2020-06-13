Highlanders pip Chiefs in Super Rugby

5370537724001

Professional rugby union resumed on Saturday after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown as the Highlanders edged the Chiefs 28-27 in the opener of New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

With a crowd of about 20,000 at the game, which was also broadcast to a global television audience, Highlanders replacement Bryn Gatland slotted a 79th-minute drop goal to down the Chiefs, who are coached by his father Warren.