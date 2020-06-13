AAP Rugby

Ankle issue to sideline Titans’ Copley

By AAP Newswire

Dale Coply of Gold Coast Titans tackled by Rabbitohs' Jaydn Su'a. - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast centre Dale Copley is looking at a stint on the sidelines after suffering a left-ankle injury in Saturday's NRL loss to South Sydney.

Copley limped off the field early in the second half after attempting to make a tackle at Bankwest Stadium, forcing Jai Arrow to the centres.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook fears being without Copley for a few weeks.

"He got his ankle caught in a tackle there so we'll have to look at that. It doesn't look great short-term," he said post-game.

Arrow, who will join the Rabbitohs next year, also had to be attended to during the game after aggravating a rib injury he has been battling with in recent weeks.

But he recovered and was one of the Titans' best in a beaten side.

"He had some sore ribs. He battled on for us which was great, he got caught out in the centres there for a bit unfortunately for him," Holbrook said.

"He'll be OK. He's a great player for us, very tough and played through it which was great. We'll reassess but it should be alright."

A week after finally ending a 364-day winless drought with a 28-23 victory over Wests Tigers, Holbrook admitted his side failed to show the same determination during a first-half Rabbitohs assault.

He also rued a crucial forward-pass call midway through the opening period when the game was in the balance, which ended in the Rabbitohs going ahead.

"We definitely took more than one step forward [last week] but we have to do that more often. We can't be just happy with that," Holbrook said.

"It showed in the first half, a lot of 50-50s we just didn't go and get and make up and go our way. It makes a difference in games, some big momentum changes.

"You've got to make them go your way and when they go the other way, it's hard to hang on. We didn't do a good enough job of that today."

