Souths’ Mitchell stars in win over Titans

Latrell Mitchell has produced arguably his best game in South Sydney colours to orchestrate a 32-12 win over Gold Coast, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Mitchell scored a try and set up three others to push his team into a 20-point lead before the Rabbitohs were forced to withstand a second-half rally from the Titans.

Mitchell sealed the two points on Saturday with a sublime shimmy and flick pass for Dane Gagai's second try in the 76th minute at Bankwest Stadium.

The former Sydney Roosters star only carried the ball for 46 metres, but he also busted eight tackles to leave his fingerprints all over the contest.

Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said the performance only underlined his belief that fullback is the position that best suits the mercurial Mitchell.

"The amount of skill he's got, (you can't) put it in the front line because everybody can mark up on him pretty well," Bennett said.

"(He) did a great job at the Roosters as a centre, but he's going to do a better job at fullback. They had a great fullback there."

The match also marked the return of Cody Walker following his controversial two-game ban for his role in a street fight in December.

The star five-eighth slotted seamlessly back onto South Sydney's left edge, where he set up a try for Alex Johnston in the first half.

Rabbitohs skipper Adam Reynolds kicked a perfect six of six.

The win lifts the Rabbitohs to within sight of the top eight on four points, while Gold Coast remain rooted near the bottom of the table in 15th spot.

The contest started disastrously for Mitchell, whose kick-off sailed out.

But the clanger proved his only blemish, with the player immediately redeeming himself when he crashed over from close range just three minutes later.

Gold Coast opposite Phillip Sami got one back soon after, but the Rabbitohs responded quickly when Johnston pounced on a Walker grubber.

Bennett's side looked set to run away with the game thereafter, with Mitchell putting Gagai over with his hands, then Braidon Burns with his feet.

A Reynolds penalty goal gave South Sydney a 26-6 lead at the break.

Bryce Cartwright's try soon after resumption gave the Titans a glimmer of hope, and was the start of an improved showing in the second half.

But the visitors failed to convert their rise in possession into points, before Mitchell added the finishing touches late in the contest.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said his side paid the price for a poor first half.

"It's always good when you can claim a good second-half performance but we had to work way too hard in the first half," he said.

"We didn't want the 50-50s bad enough, we gave them to many opportunities. This is not an excuse but I don't think a lot went our way either."

Rabbitohs second-rower Jaydn Su'a was cited for a shoulder charge in the 72nd minute, while Titans centre Dale Copley suffered a suspected ankle injury.