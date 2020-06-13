Eels, Cowboys forwards set for suspensions

Parramatta forward Kane Evans is facing a one-week NRL ban for a chicken wing tackle after being slapped with a grade one dangerous contact charge on Friday night.

The incident happened in the 41st minute of the Eels' 16-10 win over Penrith, when Evans caught Panthers forward Liam Martin and was pinged by the NRL's match review committee.

The base penalty would usually allow Evans to avoid suspension with an early guilty plea, but carryover points mean he is facing a week on the sidelines unless the Eels successfully plead his case at the judiciary.

It puts Evans in doubt to play his former club Sydney Roosters at Bankwest Stadium next week.

Meanwhile, North Queensland teen Tom Gilbert is facing a four-week ban for grade two dangerous contact on the head/neck of Warriors' interchange forward King Vuniyayawa.

Vuniyayawa received medical attention on the field after the tackle in the 44th minute of Friday night's Warriors' win on the Central Coast.

With carryover points to be added to the base penalty, Gilbert could miss three games with an early guilty plea or he risks a four-week ban if he challenges it at the judiciary.

Warriors forwards Poasa Faamausili and Jack Murchie were both charged with grade one dangerous contact, but will be free to play South Sydney with early guilty pleas.