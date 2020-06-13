Warriors finally find spark in attack

The Warriors are riding another rollercoaster of an NRL season in 2020 after scoring seven tries against North Queensland on Friday night - three more than their previous four games combined.

It's been a fortnight since the Warriors thumped St George Illawarra 18-0, and just a week since they were flogged 26-0 by Penrith in Campbelltown.

However, taking the positives and negatives from both outings, Kearney was able to rally the Warriors to a 37-26 win over the Cowboys at Central Coast Stadium.

"We were all pretty disappointed in last week's performance and to come out against a quality side like the Cowboys and perform the way we did was positive," he said after the game.

"We always had confidence in our capability, I think we showed that the previous week against the Dragons.

"We looked at what we did well against the Dragons and what we didn't do so well against the Panthers and I thought we cleaned up a few of those areas."

The spark in attack came through halves Blake Green and Kodi Nikorima who combined to set up five tries, while centre Peta Hiku scored a hat-trick as the injury-hit Cowboys struggled to keep up.

"Greeny kicked well for us in the second half, built some pressure for us with some repeat sets and gave us an opportunity to get over the tryline," Kearney said.

"As everyone's touched on in the competition, it's about building that momentum and possession of the footy is king at the minute."