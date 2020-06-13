Arrow faces hair-raising Souths challenge

Ahead of their first clash since signing Jai Arrow, Wayne Bennett has identified what he would like the Gold Coast lock to fix before arriving at South Sydney next year - his hairstyle.

Bennett snapped up the Queensland State of Origin forward on a four-year NRL deal from 2021 in the off-season.

The Rabbitohs mentor insisted he had not been keeping tabs on the Titans powerhouse ahead of Saturday's Bankwest Stadium showdown with the Gold Coast.

Probably because he already knows what to expect from the ultra-consistent No.13.

"He's a great competitor. He's doing his best every week. He is in the category of players who always plays well regardless of what is happening," Bennett said.

"He's got a clever offload in him, manages to beat the first tackle on a lot of occasions as well with not so much footwork but a bit of guile.

"He is a player I am looking forward to having but right now we've got to play against him."

However, Bennett had seen enough of Arrow to disapprove of the glorious mullet the No.13 had been sporting since emerging from the coronavirus lockdown.

Asked if Arrow would need to get a hair cut before arriving at Redfern next year, Bennett quipped: "That's a next year project".

It seems Titans coach Justin Holbrook has also caught Bennett's eye.

In his first season at the Gold Coast helm, former UK Super League premiership winner Holbrook oversaw the Titans' last-round upset over Wests Tigers - the club's first victory in 364 days.

Bennett didn't seem surprised.

"I think their coach really knows what he is doing," Bennett said of the ex-St Helens mentor.

"He did a great job in England. Because I was coaching the England team at the time (last year) I saw players coming out of St Helens.

"Their skill set and their attitude and all that, they were a real good group of blokes.

"And I thought they (Titans) played with a lot of energy last week, they executed (well) and got themselves a win."