Bennett dismisses links to Dragons job

As only he can, Wayne Bennett has ridiculed speculation again linking him to the St George Illawarra coaching gig.

Three months after initial rumours emerged that Bennett may be lined up for the joint venture, his name has again come up as besieged Dragons coach Paul McGregor fights for his future.

Bennett - contracted to the Rabbitohs until the end of 2021 - literally laughed off speculation back in March that he could be lured back as early as next year to the Dragons, who he steered to the 2010 NRL title.

He was at it again on Friday, having some fun at the media's expense after the rumour mill went into overdrive with McGregor facing an uncertain future.

The Dragons boss earned a reprieve when the NRL club's board met on Tuesday after the club slumped to a 0-4 record - their worst season start since 2005.

But the pressure is still on McGregor, with reports the board will reassess his future again in a month's time.

Asked if there was anything in the Dragons rumours, Bennett said: "Why do you ask the question when you know nothing has changed?

"Are you starting to believe all those news stories?"

When pressed if he would see out his Rabbitohs contract, Bennett said: "You guys go to bed and dream about things and start writing about them.

"I don't want to add to it. It's not coming from me.

"It's just a part of Wayne Bennett's life. Every time there is a problem at a club I seem to be going to it.

"I had about five before I left the Broncos."

