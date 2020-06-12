AAP Rugby

Waratahs hooker Fitzpatrick retires

By AAP Newswire

Damien Fitzpatrick. - AAP

Waratahs hooker Damien Fitzpatrick is retiring from professional rugby and also plans to end his time as a prominent players advocate.

After playing 73 games for the Waratahs across 12 years, Fitzpatrick announced he won't take part in the new-look Australian Super Rugby competition beginning in July.

The 30-year-old also plans to step down from his role as president of the Rugby Union Players Association at the end of July. He has held the post for more than two years.

Fitzpatrick said the halt to rugby caused by COVID-19 made him assess his career path.

The former Australian age group captain wants to focus on business interests and allow younger hookers to contend for higher honours.

"Throughout the back end of my career, I have been balancing a number of things outside of rugby. This COVID period has provided me with a semi soft landing as to what life after rugby might look like," he said.

