Broncos coach Seibold hits back at critics

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has launched an impassioned defence of his team, declaring constant criticism won't affect him or his players.

The Broncos sunk to their third straight loss on Thursday night against Manly, albeit in a much-improved display before they let an 18-0 lead slip.

It came after a horror fortnight for the club, who conceded 93 points in the two games, including in their 59-0 home hammering by Sydney Roosters.

The performances had sparked questions over the club's culture, roster and Seibold's future in just his second season at the club.

But Seibold has vowed to try avoid listening to the criticism, which has come from the likes of Ben Ikin, Gorden Tallis and Glenn Lazarus in the past fortnight.

"People who make comment they're not inside our building," Seibold said.

"(Criticism) going to be there regardless.

"It doesn't impact how we train, how we play and we're not trying to silence any critics, we're trying to get better as a group.

"The people who criticise our club, myself, the players, they're not in with us anyway.

"They're not on board with us anyway, so if you spend your life trying to please other people you're going to be disappointed."

Brisbane showed good signs against the Sea Eagles but there will still have been issues that concerned them in the 20-18 loss.

Their edge defence again had its problems, as Manly ran in all three of their tries without a defender laying a hand on the points-scorer.

Darius Boyd and Brodie Croft again made defensive errors in the lead up to tries, but still were both significantly improved on last week.

"We were poor last week ... we were nowhere near good enough," Seibold said.

"We were a lot better (against Manly) and probably a tough call there at the end for that (Patrick Carrigan) penalty,

"I think everyone can agree we weren't too far away from getting the result but we didn't and we've got to get better.

"So what criticism comes it comes, you can't control it, can't stop it."

Meanwhile, Seibold said it was always his plan to ease Ben Te'o back into the game.

The former Kangaroos turn rugby convert played just 17 minutes in the second row, making only run and five tackles.

"He only joined us last Sunday after training across the road with a couple of kids," Seibold said.

:"With no Queensland Cup avenue and we're down some troops with Alex (Glenn) and David Fifita being unavailable, we thought we'd just throw him in.

"He's a good influence around the group."

The Broncos will have Glenn and Tevita Pangai Junior back for next Thursday's clash with Newcastle.