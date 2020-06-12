AAP Rugby

Points-shy Warriors play NRL safety first

By AAP Newswire

They've made the worst attacking start to a NRL season of any team in the past 25 years but the Warriors plan to persist with their possession-based methods.

Halfback Blake Green say they'll keep risk-taking in check again for Friday night's match against North Queensland in Gosford, believing it can pay dividends under the competition's new laws.

The Warriors have scored just 24 points this year, the lowest tally registered by a club through the first four rounds of any season since 1995, when the South Queensland Crushers managed 20 points at the same point of their maiden campaign.

Green's men have been held scoreless twice, including last week's 26-0 whitewash from Penrith when they put their faith in a conservative style.

While they rank second in the competition for set completions, they're second last for line breaks and offloads, the latter being a facet in which they've been prolific over the two previous seasons.

Green said tactical changes were made after the rule changes introduced during lockdown to speed up the game.

"With the new six-again rule, we decided the more you keep the ball, the more chance you are of getting a repeat set and rolling down the field," Green said.

"Particularly in the first month coming back from the COVID-19 break, I think that's probably the style that we're going to run with and see where that takes us."

It worked well in round three when a Warriors' mortgage on possession smothered St George Illawarra 18-0 in their first performance since beginning quarantine four weeks earlier in Australia.

"The first week for us was pretty emotionally charged," Green said.

"We'd had a month away from home, put a whole heap of energy into that first game.

"I'm not sure if there was a comedown from that, but we didn't play at the same level of energy (against Penrith).

"As we've seen in some games, when you miss the boat momentum-wise early on, it's difficult to get it back and we were chasing our tails the whole game."

