Dragons’ Hunt set for switch to hooker

By AAP Newswire

Under-fire Dragons playmaker Ben Hunt may switch to hooker - AAP

Under-fire St George Illawarra playmaker Ben Hunt looks set to spend time at hooker in Sunday's NRL clash with Cronulla in a bid to reclaim his mojo.

Hunt has copped the brunt of criticism over his side's horror winless NRL season start that has also heaped enormous pressure on coach Paul McGregor, with calls for the Dragons marquee man to be dropped.

The knives were out again for Hunt following an underwhelming switch from halfback to five-eighth in their last round loss to Canterbury.

But another positional change appears on the cards after Dragons captain and No.9 Cameron McInnes failed to dismiss speculation that Hunt may spend time at hooker against the Sharks.

"We will just have to wait and see what happens on the weekend," a coy McInnes said when asked about the Hunt whispers on Thursday.

Asked if that meant yes, McInnes said: "Take that any way you want."

Hunt is no stranger to the role, impressing as Queensland No.9 in last year's State of Origin series.

Veteran Dragons teammate Trent Merrin backed Hunt in whatever position he played against Cronulla, saying the besieged star appeared much more relaxed this week.

"Benny is a great player. He's done it all," he said.

"Sometimes when these things happen, you need to take a step back and realise what you have done in the game and be confident with that and stop over-thinking, stop reading some things and move on.

"That's what I would say to Benny and everyone in the team - just keep it simple and relax out there."

