AAP Rugby

Sharks Dugan defends former coach McGregor

By AAP Newswire

Josh Dugan - AAP

1 of 1

Ahead of his 10th derby clash, Cronulla centre Josh Dugan has defended his former coach Paul McGregor and blamed St George Illawarra's miserable losing streak on their players.

Dugan spent four of his five seasons at the Dragons under McGregor and rated him as "one of the better" coaches he had played under.

The Dragons have slumped to a 0-4 record - their worst season start since 2005 - putting McGregor's career on life support.

But Dugan said players needed to put their hands up.

"It's a bit of a cop-out blaming the coaches," he said on Thursday.

"They do have a say in it but it's the 17 guys on the field who are performing or not performing that leads to results."

"I've been under Mary and I think he's one of the better coaches that I've had and I've got a lot of time and respect for him."

Dugan said the Dragons' winless record could be disregarded ahead of Sunday night's Campbelltown Stadium derby clash.

"I've been on both sides and any sort of form goes out the window.

"We're not worried about how they've started the year, we're worried about their strike players and how good a team they actually are."

Managing ongoing knee issues, Dugan has taken his chances since young gun Bronson Xerri tested positive to a cocktail of performance-enhancing substances, opening up a spot in the centres.

But the 30-year-old, who has had more than his fair share of headlines, had reached out to the teenager in concern for his mental health.

"I'm worried about Bronson the person, not the player," Dugan said.

"He's stayed pretty quiet but I reached out as soon as I found out and he thanked me for the support - he's going through a tough time."

Bronson's centre partner Jesse Ramien was the star of their last-round victory over North Queensland after returning to the Sharks following a disappointing nine-month stint with Newcastle.

Dugan said the 23-year-old was happy and settled back at Cronulla.

"When you talk to Jesse he probably regrets leaving a little bit in the first place.

"For family reasons wanted to move closer to home but I think being here and around some of the boys ... he feels more at home.

"He's in a good place off the field as well and I know better than anyone, if you're in a good place off the field, you're going to turn up to training and enjoy it and turn those performances over into games."

Latest articles

Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News
Sport

Hockey news - Mooroopna back training, state event rescheduled

The section of the Hockey Victoria Junior State Championships event that was scheduled to be held in Shepparton this year has been pushed back to next year. If the JSC event is to go ahead this year it will be held in Melbourne, but the governing...

Shepparton News
Sport

Behind the Play: Lisa Davidson

Echuca United Football Netball Club has become a second home for Lisa Davidson. In the past 15 years, she has gone from premiership player to premiership coach, all while being a mum. But it’s the family feeling within the four walls of the...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire