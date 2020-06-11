AAP Rugby

Tigers face suspended fine for Benji slip

By AAP Newswire

Benji Marshall . - AAP

1 of 1

Wests Tigers can expect a suspended fine over Benji Marshall's biosecurity breach, though Peter V'landys admits lapses are inevitable.

ARCL chairman V'landys says the club will likely be treated the same as Canterbury, who last week received a suspended fine of $25,000 for a breach involving club legend Terry Lamb.

The television reporter who Marshall greeted with a kiss on the cheek outside training on Wednesday has subsequently tested negative for coronavirus, allowing the veteran out of quarantine to return to training on Friday.

"They'll probably be treated the same as the Bulldogs," V'landys told 2GB.

"There's going to be these lapses in concentration, but the risk is minimal because of the infection rate being so low in the community.

"I don't think we need to be alarmist on it. It's an oversight, it could happen to any of us..

"We need to have deterrence in place for the clubs to obey the biosecurity measures.

"The government's been kind enough to allow us to conduct our competition under strict biosecurity measures and we have to honour our part of the deal."

Meanwhile, V'landys has discouraged players' families from attending planned protests this weekend to uphold the safety of the competition.

Ashleigh Sims and Nikki Fifita, wives of players Tariq Sims and Andrew Fifita, attended the Black Lives Matter protests in Sydney last weekend along with thousands of other people.

The NRL has advised that should anyone within the biosecurity-approved households attend the rallies, the player or staff member would need to be isolated until tested in order to continue playing without breaching the strict protocols.

"We've done a deal with the NSW government on biosecurity measures and we gave our assurances that we're no to zero risk, and we want to continue that,"' V'landys said.

"If you give your undertaking to an agreement with government, you honour it at all lengths and that's what we're going to do.

"We're going to make sure that all these biosecurity measures are implemented and obeyed."

Latest articles

Sport

Gyms to reopen

Fitness fanatics in the Southern Riverina will finally be allowed to head back to the gym from next week. Gyms, indoor pools, yoga and dance studios are allowed to reopen from June 13 under revised state Coronavirus restrictions. Community centres...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

2020 season still on the cards

The Murray Football Netball League season will go ahead in 2020 ... as soon as a reasonable crowd is allowed to spectate. The MFNL executive and club presidents met on the proposal Monday night, agreeing that government restrictions and return to...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Picola & District FNL announce return to play date

The Picola and District “Sungold” Football Netball League have announced a return to play as of July 11. PDFNL is aiming to run with a 13 round draw, top eight and a four week final series. The decision follows consideration of club feedback...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire