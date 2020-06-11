Broncos not edgy ahead of Manly test

The numbers are not encouraging but Brisbane are backing their flimsy defence to withstand Manly's potent edge attack when the sides meet on Thursday night.

The Broncos have conceded 132 points across the first four games, including a club record unanswered 59 in a Sydney Roosters mauling last week.

Opponents have found multiple ways through, but have made a point of targeting a left edge that now features shifted fullback Darius Boyd in the centres.

This week Corey Oates will move from the wing into a revamped second row alongside Joe Ofahengaue, while the recently signed rugby convert Ben Te'o will play his first game of NRL since 2015 off the bench after coach Anthony Seibold swung the axe following the Roosters rout.

It could create more uncertainty in defence for the Broncos, particularly against a Manly side that have scored all 11 of their tries this season on the edges.

In-form centre Moses Suli will stand opposite Boyd at Central Coast Stadium on Thursday night but the Broncos are backing their man to extinguish the threat.

"He's in pretty good form at the moment, Moses," Brisbane lock Patrick Carrigan said.

"It's good to see him happy and enjoying footy and Darbs (Boyd) will have a big job on that edge, but we've got full support in that left-hand side.

"It's a bit of a new combination but defensively he's a good centre and if he prepares like he always does then he'll well and truly handle what Moses is going to throw at him."

Halfback Brodie Croft believes it is obvious where the Broncos, who are now 2-2 after back-to-back hidings since the NRL's return, need to improve.

"I need to be better with my defence this week and that's been the mindset all week," he said.

"We've got to make our tackles and we'll build our game off our defence.

"We can't beat around the bush, it's going to come from hard work, it won't just happen."