Rebels sign sevens stars for Super restart

Former Australian sevens captain Lewis Holland and Lachie Anderson have signed with the Melbourne Rebels ahead of the Super Rugby AU competition, which starts July 3.

The pair join fellow Australian sevens representative Jeral Skelton, who arrived in Melbourne last week.

With COVID-19 shutting down the Sevens World Rugby Series and delaying the the 2020 Olympics, the players decided to jump into the Super Rugby arena.

"Obviously the COVID-19 scenario has unfolded and with international travel not being an option, I was looking for a new experience and play some 15s," said Holland, who was originally a centre.

"So when this opportunity at the Rebels came up, I'd have been silly not to come down here and experience something different."

Holland has some familiar faces in the Rebels, with players like Tom English and Bill Meakes former sevens players.

Anderson said he was persuaded to sign with Melbourne after chatting with Rebels coach Dave Wessels.

Formally a flanker, Anderson looks set to be competing for a starting spot alongside new recruit Holland in the backline.