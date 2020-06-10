AAP Rugby

Carrigan and Croft accept Broncos NRL heat

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane's Patrick Carrigan - AAP

The least-experienced captain in NRL history is on a sharp learning curve but Patrick Carrigan won't shy away from the blame.

Brisbane enter round five with the league's worst defence after a club record 59-0 loss to Sydney Roosters last week.

It came just four games after their 58-0 finals exit to Parramatta last year and triggered harsh criticism from fans and former captains like Gorden Tallis.

The Broncos' fresh-faced lock, who in round one led the side out after just 20 NRL appearances, has been forced to face the music alongside co-captain Brodie Croft.

The pair sat side by side on Wednesday before Thursday's trip to Gosford to face Manly and admitted they had plenty to prove.

"There's another 16 weeks to go in this competition and if we keep looking back at last week we'll miss our focus," Carrigan said.

"But we've got to change a bit, be a bit more accountable to each other.

"Leadership is probably something where I've got a long way to go.

"I'm looking to keep learning but I'm not going to say that I've always got the answers."

Carrigan copped the heat for the players avoiding their post-match media obligations after the Roosters defeat, saying it wasn't a conscious decision but wouldn't happen again.

Last season's captain Darius Boyd remains in the side while club captain Alex Glenn has endured a frustrating injury run, leaving Carrigan and Croft in the firing line.

And they've lost the opportunity to have weekly catch-ups with former Broncos great Darren Lockyer, who under health guidelines isn't allowed to make the mentoring visits to the club the leadership group enjoyed in the pre-season.

Croft said his message was clear though and it begins with an improved defensive effort against the Sea Eagles.

"Lead by example, let actions do the talking," the former Melbourne half said.

"You can speak all you want but it's the actions and results on the weekend that define us."

