AAP Rugby

All Blacks prop Moli out for the year

By AAP Newswire

Atu Moli of the All Blacks - AAP

1 of 1

If the All Blacks return to action this year it will be without Chiefs forward Atu Moli, who is set to undergo surgery to rectify a chronic hip dysfunction.

The four-Test loosehead prop won't play in 2020 after undergoing an operation on both hips.

The 24-year-old former New Zealand age group captain played at last year's World Cup in Japan and is regarded as a long-term All Blacks prospect.

It is a blow for the injury-hit Chiefs before their opening match of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Saturday.

They are without skipper and newly-anointed All Blacks captain Sam Cane (back) for at least the first round.

Test hooker Nathan Harris (shoulder), winger Sam McNicol (ankle) and locks Michael Allardice (shoulder) and Laghlan McWhannell (knee) are all confirmed as out for the season.

Taranaki lock Tupou Vaa'i has been brought into the squad as cover.

Powerhouse All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick was ruled out as a replacement option as he is on a sabbatical break this year, falling between two seasons in Japan.

Latest articles

Other sport

Lee backs wax to shine ball, saliva banned

Brett Lee and Sachin Tendulkar are in favour of wax being used to shine cricket balls, with the use of saliva banned by the ICC amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Tendulkar, Lee back wax use to shine ball

Sachin Tendulkar and Brett Lee are in favour of wax getting used to shine cricket balls with saliva expected to be banned amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on BBC radio’s Test Match Special is over after he was left off a list of on-air talent for 2020.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire