AAP Rugby

Broncos turn to Te’o to end NRL struggles

By AAP Newswire

Ben Te'o - AAP

1 of 1

Embattled Brisbane have named forward Ben Te'o for Thursday's NRL clash with Manly.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold confirmed on Tuesday the former Queensland State of Origin player will play off the bench against the Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium.

It will be Te'o's first NRL appearance since the 2014 grand final, when he was part of South Sydney's premiership-winning team.

The 33-year-old has spent the past six years in rugby union, making 16 Test appearances for England and playing two Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Seibold said Te'o had been impressive in his training stints and the veteran would add experience and size as the Broncos attempt to respond from Thursday's record 59-0 thrashing by Sydney Roosters.

"I just think having him part of the group, he's played in the biggest games in both rugby codes all around the world," Seibold said.

"I thought long and hard about it.

"I thought he trained very well on Sunday ... although he hasn't played rugby league for some time, we believe that he can do a job off the bench for us."

As well as Te'o's return, Seibold confirmed Corey Oates will shift from the wing to the back-row with David Fifita (knee) and Alex Glenn (leg cut) both injured and Tevita Pangai still suspended.

"Obviously an opportunity this week to try and turn our performance around," Seibold said.

"With the injuries we've got with our starting back-rowers at the moment, we need to have a look at adding a little bit of experience there.

"Oatesy's come through as a back-rower, he's always wanted to play back row so I feel as though he can do the job there this week."

The switch will give Xavier Coates a start on the wing with centre Kotoni Staggs also injected into the backline after being welcomed back from suspension.

Props Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue will start with Cory Paix - who made his NRL debut last week - retained at hooker despite speculation Tom Dearden may be considered at No.9.

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Photos | Kialla Golf Club mid-week action

Golfers continue to converge on courses across the Goulburn Valley after the return of the sport last month. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured out to Kialla Golf Club yesterday as players enjoyed the sunshine on the fairways after...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray Football Netball League update

“We don’t want to play,” Johnson told the Riverine Herald

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire