AAP Rugby

McCullough feels sympathy for Broncos

By AAP Newswire

Andrew McCullough - AAP

1 of 1

While his move from Brisbane to Newcastle appears genius on the back of round four NRL results, veteran hooker Andrew McCullough isn't one to gloat.

After more than a decade and 260 matches at the Broncos, McCullough made a shock switch to the Knights last month and in his first game played a key role in their 34-18 upset victory over premiership favourites Canberra.

McCullough showed Brisbane what they'd lost, making an incredible 61 tackles.

The Broncos meanwhile, suffered a record-breaking 59-0 loss to the Sydney Roosters last round.

The 30-year-old said the difference in results was "irrelevant" but at least had some sympathy for his former club.

"I'd be a gutless sort of bloke if I didn't feel a bit of sympathy there because they've got some good people there and some young players who haven't faced that sort of adversity before," McCullough said on Thursday.

"It's a reality check about the ups and downs of football - she's not all scoring tries and getting in the papers - there's a bad side of footy which they've soon realised.

"That's my previous club and I'm not in that space or bubble now.

"I'm just enjoying the moment here now with these boys."

McCullough said he was looking forward to another stern test for the Knights, who host Melbourne at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon, when he will do battle with Storm hooker Cameron Smith.

As well as that showdown, the match is the first meeting between new Knights coach Adam O'Brien and his mentor, Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

O'Brien spent 11 years with Melbourne before a season as assistant coach with the premiership-winning Roosters last year, where he was picked up by Newcastle.

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Photos | Kialla Golf Club mid-week action

Golfers continue to converge on courses across the Goulburn Valley after the return of the sport last month. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured out to Kialla Golf Club yesterday as players enjoyed the sunshine on the fairways after...

Shepparton News
Sport

Murray Football Netball League update

“We don’t want to play,” Johnson told the Riverine Herald

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire