Barrett lauds impact of Carter at Blues

Beauden Barrett has been quick to adopt Dan Carter as a mentor at the Blues and create one of the most decorated training partnerships in Super Rugby history.

Less than a week after his shock signing with the Blues, the influence of former All Blacks five-eighth great Carter is already making an impact ahead of Super Rugby Aotearoa's opening round of matches this weekend.

While the competition opens with Saturday's clash between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin, most interest will focus on Eden Park a day later, when brilliant All Black playmaker Barrett faces the Hurricanes, the team he served for the previous nine years.

Ticket sales had reportedly reached around 30,000 by late Tuesday, even though 38-year-old former Crusaders star Carter is not expected to play.

Barrett is likely to wear No.10 and said he was relaxed ahead of his first game since the World Cup in Japan eight months ago.

The presence of Carter over the last few days had been an unexpected bonus, he said, allowing two players who share five world player of the year gongs between them to trade notes.

"The first day back at training he was giving me feedback which was so good to hear," Barrett said.

"It was just on-the-go, little feedback that makes you a better person rather than waiting to hear it from the coach a few days later. It's just instant.

"The boost that he's given to the team and me personally, it's been huge."

Barrett hasn't played alongside Carter since the latter departed the Test stage following his All Blacks heroics at the 2015 World Cup.

The 29-year-old was "stoked" when he found out Test record points-scorer had joined the Blues as an injury replacement.

A clash of the big-name siblings may not eventuate on Sunday, after the Hurricanes reported star fullback Jordie Barrett is in doubt with a shoulder complaint.

