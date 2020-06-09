AAP Rugby

Sharks skipper in no doubt about Flanagan

By AAP Newswire

shane flanagan - AAP

1 of 1

Cronulla captain Wade Graham is tipping it's only a matter of time before Shane Flanagan is back in an NRL head coaching role.

The Sharks will face their premiership-winning mentor for the first time this Sunday when they face struggling St George Illawarra at Campbelltown Stadium.

Flanagan is currently working as an assistant to under-siege Dragons coach Paul MacGregor.

Suggestions Flanagan's ban on becoming an NRL head coach until 2022 after violating the rules of a previous suspension could be reduced have been quashed by ARLC chairman Peter V'landys.

The announcement came amid speculation the Dragons were looking to promote Flanagan if they parted ways with MacGregor.

Despite the insistence the ban will run its course, Graham doesn't think that will prevent the man he played under during the Sharks 2016 grand final triumph finding a job.

"For sure that's in his future, a head coaching role," Graham said.

"Obviously it's a very coveted position, there's only 16 of them in Australia.

"He's shown in the past that he can do the job and I've no doubt that if he stays on track, he'll find himself in that position again.

"When and where? You never know but I'm sure he'll be keen to get into that head coaching role."

Graham admitted he hadn't thought too much about being on the opposition to Flanagan this weekend but expected to engage in some pre-game banter.

"There might be a few texts going back and forth late in the week," the backrower said.

"I get along great with Flanno.

"Obviously a highly influential person in my career. A lot of great memories at the Sharks, a lot of good memories for our football.

"A lot of tough times we endured and certainly have a great relationship with him."

Latest articles

Other sport

Boycott left off BBC cricket coverage team

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has confirmed his 14-year spell on BBC radio’s Test Match Special is over after he was left off a list of on-air talent for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricketers’ union slams revised finances

The Australian Cricketers’ Association is criticising what it says is a lack of detail in fresh financial forecasts presented by Cricket Australia.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Meg Lanning tight-lipped on WBBL future

Australia women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning is staying tight-lipped on a rumoured WBBL return to the Melbourne Stars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire