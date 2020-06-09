AAP Rugby

Seibold tells Broncos leaders to speak up

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Seibold - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane's leaders have been challenged by coach Anthony Seibold to drive the turnaround in the embattled club's NRL form.

The Broncos are reeling after back-to-back home hammerings since the resumption of the competition following the COVID-19 crisis.

The round-three flogging by Parramatta was bad enough but last Thursday's record 59-0 mauling by Sydney Roosters has sparked serious discussion about the Broncos' roster and Seibold's own future.

Forward Matt Lodge labelled the performance embarrassing in a press conference on Sunday in which he added "some people aren't as good as what we think".

Captain Alex Glenn, who is currently recovering from a nasty cut to his leg suffered in the 34-6 loss to the Eels, has also said the team is struggling to be honest with themselves and deliver home truths.

Seibold said any player, regardless of experience, needed to take responsibility if the Broncos' fortunes are to change.

"With the leadership group, they see something, they need to say something, regardless of how many games they've played or what their age is," he said.

"I can't disagree with Alex ... they've got to be stronger on each other.

"It's all well and good coming from the coaching staff or the performance staff but sometimes tough conversations in games, in training, need to come from the group."

Seibold says he made sure the players suffered some hurt over the weekend after their humiliating display against the Roosters but has resisted the urge to throw the baby out with the bathwater heading into Thursday's match against Manly at Central Coast Stadium.

He said it was important to remember both teams are 2-2 heading into the match and says getting their hands on the football in the game's opening minutes will be vital after being instantly on the back foot against the Eels and Roosters.

"At the start of the game, the thing I can see with the new rules is momentum is king. It's almost like the under-20s competition a few years ago," Seibold said.

"With the one referee and the interpretation of the six-again rule, both weeks we've had to defend for the first 10 minutes and they've scored tries really early which has put us on the back foot.

"Field position and possession to start the game is key because it builds momentum, but also puts some fatigue into the opposition team. Manly are a very serious team, we've got a big job but we've just tried to focus on the critical few things."

Latest articles

Opinion

Letter to Editor: Thought provoking article

Pam Barlow Shepparton Thank you to the editor for a great local paper. I have been especially impressed during this pandemic by the good news stories of citizens that have been written and the thought-provoking articles. Today’s article by Alex...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Take a few steps to glory for the team

When I was asked if I wanted to join a team effort in the Get Mooving Challenge I was ready to say ‘no thanks’ for two reasons.

John Lewis
Opinion

Mummy, I don’t want to be 9. Maya, I don’t want to be 50.

My little baby turns double digits this week. Which probably means I can’t call her my little baby anymore. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Maya rushed into the world after a short and sharp three-hour labour. And while...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Sea Eagles brace for Broncos NRL backlash

Manly winger Reuben Garrick says the Sea Eagles can’t afford to dwell on their controversial NRL loss to Parramatta as they brace for a Brisbane backlash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire