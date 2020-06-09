AAP Rugby

Government considering capped NRL crowds

By AAP Newswire

NRL fans - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government is considering "decreased capacity" for NRL games, according to deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth.

The NSW state government has already ticked off on corporate boxes, for one person per four square metres up to 50 people, being open from this weekend.

However, discussions have begun about opening up the grandstands, with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys aiming for a July 1 return for fans.

Dr Coatsworth said it would be easier to maintain social distancing in stadiums than protests, which were given the green light over the weekend.

"The important thing of course about the footy is you have a large number of people, like we saw on the weekend with the protests of course, coming together in different parts of the city and then dispersing into the city," Dr Coatsworth said on the Today Show on the Nine Network.

"You can be a little more controlled in a stadium than you can in a protest.

"That's an important thing to note, and we could consider going back to situations of decreased capacity in stadiums.

"Ultimately that's going to be a matter for states and territories, but it is something we are considering now.

"Hopefully within before the footy season finishes, that'll be good."

At this stage, only NSW venues have been given the green light to open up their corporate boxes with Queensland considering doing likewise.

