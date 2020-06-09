AAP Rugby

Dragons call board meeting over McGregor

Paul McGregor's time as St George Illawarra's NRL coach could be over on Tuesday with an emergency board meeting called to discuss his future.

Four straight losses to open the Dragons' season - including the past two rounds without scoring a try - have put enormous pressure on the club to make a radical change, with McGregor firmly in the firing line.

After Monday's 22-2 loss to Canterbury at Bankwest Stadium, McGregor said he would not quit but understands if the club's hierarchy decides to sack him.

A board meeting was originally scheduled for June 16 but it has been brought forward to contemplate an early termination of McGregor's contract - which runs until the end of next season.

It comes as close friend and former representative teammate Laurie Daley said he holds fears for McGregor after the dismal performance against the Bulldogs.

The Dragons are the only team without a win in 2020.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Daley said people at the Dragons need to be honest with McGregor and that he would urge his friend to consider stepping aside.

"I would say, mate, it's not working," Daley said.

"You seriously need to consider your position.

"Mate, I look at you now and you are not the same person.

"It looks as though it's getting to you, understandably.

"Do you need this stress in your life? Do you think you can get the best out of this playing group?

"I would say to you, mate, as a friend, I know you're no quitter, but you've got to make the decision.

"They're not playing for you at the moment and it might be time just to say, you know what, someone else needs to come in and do that job.

"I hope if that's the case I hope people are strong enough to tell him that, but I want him to do well, I want him to be there, I want him to come out the other side."

