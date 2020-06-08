AAP Rugby

Bulldogs ease NRL pressure on coach Pay

By AAP Newswire

Dean Pay - AAP

1 of 1

The intense scrutiny of coach Dean Pay has eased momentarily with Canterbury's first NRL victory of the season - a 22-2 defeat of the still winless St George Illawarra.

Both teams came into the game with a 0-3 record for 2020, but only one coach left with a bold question mark over his future.

Pay and Dragons coach Paul McGregor have a friendship which dates back decades, making the Bulldogs' win on Monday afternoon a bittersweet one.

Although there was talk last week both coaches were under pressure to save their jobs, Monday's loss put McGregor even further into the fire.

"I do, I feel a lot for him," Pay said.

"We've been mates a long time. He's going through a tough time and I really feel for him."

After a difficult week in the headlines, Pay had some relief when the Bulldogs rallied with a near-perfect second half to notch the win.

However, he said the scrutiny bothered his family and friends more than him.

"I get asked this a lot; my job is to just focus on what we're doing," he said.

"It's difficult on the family and friends than anything else. I think they worry about it more than I do.

"My job is to make these players better players."

The win marked the return of star half Kieran Foran from a shoulder injury for his 200th NRL game.

Confidence was high with Foran on the park and, despite a rocky start, the Bulldogs completed 22 from 23 sets to finish the game with improvement in their execution.

"He did his job. We just brought him off at the end just to give him a spell. He made 25 tackles, done his job really well," Pay said of Foran.

"He gives everyone a lift in the place. He's helping out our younger guys. He did his job really well tonight."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A guide to DIY decking

Home improvement is high on the isolation to-do list for many. With people finding time to tackle the often overlooked larger projects, particularly in their back yard, a deck might sound like a good idea. But Mooroopna Hardware’s trade manager...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Euroa golfer’s DIY project in full swing

When the COVID-19 pandemic broke and restrictions came into place, golfers across Victoria lamented as they put their favourite game on hold. Euroa golfer Eddie Carracher, however, found the perfect way to fill in the many weekends spent off the...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla artist turns paintings into puzzles

The vibrant, swirling colours of Nicky Kriss’ artworks are normally hung in beautiful homes; they have even featured on The Block. And now they have been shattered into 1000 pieces. It was a simple message from a friend — “Puzzles...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ponga, Best give Knights bright NRL future

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries between them in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

AAP Newswire