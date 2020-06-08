AAP Rugby

Warriors team with Qld Cup heavyweights

The Warriors will pull their team from the NSW Cup and join forces next season with Queensland Cup powerhouses Redcliffe.

The Auckland-based NRL side might also play games at Dolphin Stadium, just east of Brisbane, as part of the deal.

The Dolphins have won six Queensland Cup titles, finished second on as many occasions and are in contention for a second Brisbane NRL license from 2023.

The NSW and Queensland cups have been cancelled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors, forced to relocate to NSW for the re-launched NRL season, will cut costs by not fielding a NSW Cup side when that competition returns.

They will provide a handful of players to new feeder club the Dolphins to play each week in the Queensland Cup, while aligning both clubs' development systems.

The Warriors, having taken on South Sydney last season at a packed Sunshine Coast Stadium, might also play NRL games at the boutique Redcliffe venue, creating logistical benefits for the much-travelled club.

"It's time we revamped our club and, in the Redcliffe Dolphins, we have the perfect partners who share the same big dreams for the future as us," Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

"Redcliffe is a hugely successful club with a big talent pool and well-established senior and junior pathways.

"We have to improve as an organisation to achieve the expectations we have of ourselves.

"We need to be different and do things differently to secure the future we see for our great club."

Redcliffe Leagues Club boss Tony Murphy said the partnership would set them up to flourish once competition resumed next season.

"All clubs need to look at their current structure into the future and we have found a perfect solution for both clubs," he said.

"Our aim is to help the Warriors win that elusive NRL premiership and establish an Aussie base here at Dolphin Stadium.

"Outside of footy, the benefits to both our regions with tourism and business is something our council is very excited about."

