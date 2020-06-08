AAP Rugby

Maumalo tips Warriors’ Herbert to lift

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Herbert of the Warriors - AAP

Injured NRL star Ken Maumalo has backed the cobbled-together Warriors backline to improve and is sure Patrick Herbert will bounce back from his high-ball horror show against Penrith.

The Kiwi club was left lamenting a long medical list after Friday's 26-0 thrashing from the Panthers.

While the Warriors' middle forward depth remains problematic, even after the loan deal to secure Roosters prop Poasa Faaumasili, the outside backs are more threadbare.

Assistant coach Tony Iro said club recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan is investigating the possibility of another loan player after it was confirmed seasoned trio Maumalo (hamstring), Peta Hiku (ribs) and David Fusitu'a (quarantine recovery) will still be missing for Friday's match against North Queensland in Gosford.

It leaves coach Stephen Kearney with little choice but to stick with three outside backs that have played just 21 NRL games combined - wingers Herbert and Adam Pompey, and centre Hayze Perham.

Veteran centre Gerard Beale adds some experience although he arguably wouldn't be selected in a fully-fit starting team.

Herbert, who started eight games at centre last year, is still coming to terms with his wing duties.

He was ruthlessly exposed under the high ball, making three errors in the first half which allowed the Panthers establish control.

Maumalo believed his teammate will be ready for another examination from the Cowboys.

"Someone like Paddy, he'll bounce back," Maumalo said.

"It's a question of really knuckling down this week and working on his high balls.

"He didn't have a good game on the weekend but I know he'll bounce back.

"He's still young, he's still learning and he'll be better for it."

Power runner Maumalo revealed the injury he suffered at training last week was originally expected to sideline him for six weeks but his recovery time was now estimated at two weeks.

"There's heaps of changes in the backline but I think once we get a string of good games and everyone is back, we'll have to gel real quick because the competition's not that long," he said.

Middle forwards Agnatius Paasi and Lachlan Burr could become available but both need to pass HIA protocols.

