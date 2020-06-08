AAP Rugby

Titans’ Taylor can avoid NRL suspension

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast's Ashley Taylor - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor can avoid an NRL suspension despite being charged with dangerous contact.

Taylor was on Monday slugged with a grade one offence for his 67th-minute incident with Wests Tigers second-rower Luke Garner on Sunday.

The charge attracts a 100-point penalty, however, Taylor will be free to face South Sydney on Saturday if he takes the early guilty plea.

Titans teammate Sam Lisone is in the same position as Taylor after being issued with a grade one dangerous contact charge.

Lisone is in hot water for his 15th-minute tackle on Adam Doueihi.

The other player charged from matches in round four was Parramatta centre Waqa Blake, a grade-one careless high tackle for his shot on Manly's Danny Levi.

An early guilty plea will result in a $500 fine, which has been reduced to correlate with the pay cut the players have taken for the remainder of the season.

The normal figure for a grade one careless high tackle is $1500.

Latest articles

National

Nobel Prize winner admits criminal damage

Nobel laureate Barry Marshall has been fined after pleading guilty to damaging a boom gate in a Perth medical precinct.

AAP Newswire
National

Claremont murders trial conclusion delayed

The lengthy Claremont serial killings trial in Perth was set to resume on Monday for closing submissions but has been delayed a day.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW records three new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases from 5950 tests, with two of the cases in hotel quarantine and one under investigation.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ponga, Best give Knights bright NRL future

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries between them in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

AAP Newswire