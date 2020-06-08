AAP Rugby

Taylor, Titans get mojo back in shock win

By AAP Newswire

Titans players hail Phillip Sami. - AAP

1 of 1

It was an absolute clanger, a dreadful mistake that would have made the Ash Taylor of old drop his head.

But instead of going into his shell after gifting West Tigers winger David Nofoaluma a 50m first-half intercept try, Taylor stepped up to inspire the Gold Coast's first win since June 9 last year.

In a sign of just how far Taylor has come after a troubled 2019 season, the rejuvenated five-eighth proved the difference in the Titans' shock 28-23 win on Sunday after overcoming his 12th-minute brain explosion.

"The old Ash Taylor would have got his head down, played the rest of the game and really wouldn't have gotten involved," Taylor said of his gaffe.

"I am still filthy on myself for putting the boys in a bad position but the boys really dug deep, and got the result."

Keen to make amends, Taylor knew something special was needed to help the Titans bounce back after slumping to an early 12-0 deficit following Nofoaluma's runaway try.

And he soon delivered, re-energising his team with a sublime 40-20 kick before captain Kevin Proctor crashed over in the 21st minute.

Suddenly the Titans - and Taylor - had their mojo back.

Taylor's cross-field kick was gobbled up by flying winger Anthony Don to level at 12-all by halftime.

And his clever grubber was grounded by Brian Kelly when the Gold Coast levelled again in the 69th minute, this time for 22-all.

Yet Taylor looked to have made another costly error in the dying moments when he was caught out of position for a last-gasp field goal attempt.

Instead of panicking he kept it alive by swinging the ball left and moments later fullback Phillip Sami crashed over for the match-winner.

It capped a stunning comeback by Taylor who was limited to just 10 games last year as he battled mental health issues as the Titans' million dollar marquee man.

Taylor said he was now relishing his new role at five-eighth this year after playing his entire NRL career at halfback, gelling with No.7 Jamal Fogarty.

But Taylor said he - and the Titans - were just getting started.

"I can't rely on one game. It's a stepping stone. It is something to work on and I will keep working hard," he said.

"We don't want to just leave it as one win.

"As a club we haven't been very strong the last few years. We want to work hard on changing that...to give ourselves a chance of being at the business end of the year."

Latest articles

News

Police seeking second victim and witnesses to alleged Shepparton assault

Shepparton police are calling for witnesses to an alleged assault that occurred along the walking track between Shepparton and Mooroopna earlier this year. Acting Detective Sergeant Shaun-Maree Brock said the incident occurred about 11.45 am...

Liz Mellino
News

GV Health doctors wearing crazy socks for mental health

Goulburn Valley Health’s doctors have knocked everyone’s socks off by putting their own on show. Staff wore an array of colourful, quirky and mismatched socks on Friday for CrazySocks4Docs — a day which encourages medical staff to have open...

Madi Chwasta
News

Letter to Editor - thought provoking article

Pam Barlow Shepparton Thank you to the editor for a great local paper. I have been especially impressed during this pandemic by the good news stories of citizens that have been written and the thought-provoking articles. Today’s article by Alex...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL temperature scare can’t stop Sharks

Cronulla coach John Morris admits he had no back up plan after six players failed initial temperature checks before Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Hot Sharks beat Cowboys in NRL thriller

A pre-game temperature check drama hasn’t stopped Cronulla notching a 26-16 win over North Queensland to claim their first NRL victory of 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Ponga, Best give Knights bright NRL future

Kalyn Ponga and Bradman Best have had a hand in all six Newcastle tries between them in a 34-18 NRL win over premiership favourites Canberra at Campbelltown.

AAP Newswire