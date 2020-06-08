Knights mull halves options, Mann fitness

Newcastle won't be tempted to move Kalyn Ponga into the halves if Kurt Mann doesn't overcome an ankle injury for Saturday's clash with Melbourne.

Mann struggled to finish Sunday's win over Canberra, after rolling his left ankle late in the game and having the joint swell up.

The Knights are already without playmaking utility Connor Watson for at least another five weeks, after he injured his ankle in the round-three draw against Penrith.

Ponga played in the halves for the opening three rounds of 2019 in what was ultimately deemed a doomed experiment before he reverted back to fullback.

But coach Adam O'Brien has indicated he could use young gun Tex Hoy at five-eighth if needed, after debuting against the Panthers at fullback with Ponga suspended.

Fellow teenager Phoenix Crossland is also back training after recovering from a groin injury, while Mason Lino would be the more experienced option.

"We've got Tex, young Mason and Phoenix," O'Brien said.

"Phoenix is back training now and has been really impressive. His contact work is very good.

"We've got options there without having to move KP.

"Tex, we obviously carried him in the team (on the bench against Canberra) for a what-if scenario, and we didn't get it until late.

"But between those guys we'll be able to leave KP at fullback."

Ponga was superb at fullback in Sunday's win.

The 22-year-old injected himself perfectly into the game, having a hand in four tries including one of his own.

It came some 10 weeks since his last game, after not playing in the return round due to the shoulder charge suspension.

"It's not so much his skills. The energy he brings to our sessions (is massive)," O'Brien said.

"It's what he gives us in our meetings during the week and how direct he is with feedback.

"For a guy whose not completely passionate all week about footy, he knows a lot about it and is pretty good at coaching it with everyone.

"And letting them know what he expects from them.

"His leadership qualities are outstanding. From the first day to now, he is just getting better and better.

"He's an extension of the coaching staff alongside Junior (Mitchell Pearce) and Klem (David Klemmer)."

Meanwhile, second-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon remains a chance of returning from a hamstring injury against the Storm, after running well at training late last week.