Titans break NRL losing streak v Tigers

Almost a year to the day since their last win, Gold Coast Titans have finally savoured victory with a gutsy 28-23 NRL triumph over Wests Tigers at Suncorp Stadium.

The Titans snapped a 14-game losing streak on Sunday, notching their first victory since June 9 last year with the come-from-behind win sealed by fullback Phillip Sami's 78th-minute try.

Five-eighth Ash Taylor proved the difference, finally ending a form slump to help the Titans bounce back from a 12-0 early deficit and spark coach Justin Holbrook's first win at the club.

Benji Marshall's 77th minute field goal appeared to have sealed the win for the visitors but the rub of the green finally went the Titans' way in the dying moments.

A fortuitous bounce from a short kick off following Marshall's strike, gifted the Titans possession and moments later Sami snapped up a Brian Kelly grubber to seal the match-winner as Gold Coast went into party mode.

Despite their horror run, it marked the club's sixth win in eight games against the Tigers.

Holbrook wielded the axe before the game following their week's 36-6 loss which relegated them to 14 straight defeats - the worst run since Newcastle lost 19 straight from round seven 2016 to games to round one 2017.

And the early portents weren't good for the Titans after they lost fullback Tyrone Roberts (ankle) before kick-off and fell behind 12-0 after 13 minutes.

But the game turned on its head with a Taylor 40-20 kick which led to captain Kevin Proctor crashing over in the 21st minute.

Suddenly the Titans had a spring in their step, levelling the scores at 12-all by halftime.

The Tigers hit the ground running after the break, jumping to a 22-12 lead after winger David Nofoaluma sealed his try-scoring double.

But the Titans finally showed some fight, clawing their way back with Keegan Hipgrave (58th) and Kelly (69th) to level the scores before Sami's heroics.

With Roberts ruled out and with Sami back at fullback, former Melbourne flyer Young Tonumaipea made his club debut in the centres and Anthony Don returned from from a knee complaint on the wing.

Bryce Cartwright was promoted to the starting back-row.

