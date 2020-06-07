Three failed temp checks the cut-off: NRL

Three NRL players would have to fail pre-game temperature checks before the league considers calling a game off, says head of football Graham Annesley.

The NRL had its second scare in two days when six Cronulla players arrived at the ground on Saturday night and gave temperature readings over the 37.2C cut-off under the biosecurity measures.

All six were eventually allowed into Townsville's Queensland Country Bank Stadium after a second examination 15 minutes after their initial test.

The Sharks' pre-game dramas came after Sydney Roosters trio Kyle Flanagan, Joey Manu and Brett Morris also failed initial temperature tests on Thursday night before passing subsequently.

There have been suggestions wearing headphones could be contributing to the raised temperatures.

All teams carry 20 players on game day, giving coaches some flexibility should a player check in over the temperature threshold before the match.

A fourth player being over would immediately prompt a conference call with the NRL executive team and the league's biosecurity experts.

A recommendation to the ARL Commission would then be made within the hour.

It's understood the league's innovation committee proposed teams split the competition points split if a game is cancelled, however that wasn't formalised.

"There's no automatic decision on any of that stuff. There's a process that kicks in immediately when we have a problem," Annesley told AAP.

"The Commission ultimately decides whether a game should proceed or not, or whether it should be deferred or whatever other options there might be.

"There's no one-size-fits-all solution. It's a matter for the Commission to decide based on the circumstances."

Canterbury coach Dean Pay said his players have been urged to avoid the use of headphones on game-day in a bid to keep their temperatures down.

"The headphones is a real issue that's raised with us," Pay said.

"Last week when we were on the bus on the way up to Central Coast, we made sure our players took them off well in advance before they got to the ground."