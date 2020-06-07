Fonua-Blake to be fit for Broncos NRL game

Powerful Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake is confident he will be able to shrug off a shoulder injury for Thursday night's NRL clash with a desperate Brisbane.

Fonua-Blake should be at the centre of a fiery middle battle this week, going head to head with Brisbane juggernaut Payne Haas.

But he will do so after finishing Saturday night's controversial loss to Parramatta hurt, clutching at his shoulder in the dying minutes and staying out of play.

"I got a bit of a burner on my good shoulder," the Tongan prop said.

"My head got caught in a bit of an awkward position and pushed my neck the wrong way.

"I just got a burner on my neck, so I will rehab that for the week and will be right to go for the Broncos.

"I have had these before. They go away in a couple of days but it's just about load management."

Fonua-Blake is wary of a Broncos side feeling even more pain come Thursday night at Central Coast Stadium.

Brisbane have been embarrassed in the opening two rounds of the season resumption, with their 59-0 loss to Parramatta the worst in the club's history.

Their highly touted forward pack have been outmuscled by both the Sydney Roosters and Eels, with widespread changes expected.

Haas has also still maintained his work rate despite the side's slump and, with Matt Lodge expected to start, it will set up a high-powered clashed between the pair and the Eagles' Fonua-Blake and Martin Taupau.

"Obviously off the back of a game like that, you are always going to come out of the blocks fast," Fonua-Blake said.

"I've been on the end of a few of those and it's not a good position.

"I feel for them. They've got about $4 million (in players) sitting on the sidelines and it hurts.

"It hurts; we were in the same position last year and it's not easy.

"No doubt Seibs (coach Anthony Seibold) would have had them up there ripping in. But expect us to come out of the blocks fast as well."