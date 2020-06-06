AAP Rugby

Sharks get pre-game scare in Townsville

By AAP Newswire

Several Sharks initially fail COVID-19 temperature check - AAP



Cronulla have overcome a major drama before Saturday's NRL game against North Queensland, with six players failing initial temperature tests.

The group, including five-eighth Matt Moylan, all recorded temperatures in excess of the 37.2C limit set as part of NRL biosecurity protocols.

Fortunately for the winless Sharks, team officials have confirmed the players all passed a subsequent test and have been cleared to play against the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

It's not the first time the temperature regulations have disrupted a team's pre-game preparation since the league resumed following the COVID-19 shutdown.

Brisbane halfback Brodie Croft had to pass a secondary test before last week's clash with Parramatta while Sydney Roosters had a similar drama before their clash with the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

Brett Morris, Kyle Flanagan and Joey Manu all failed their first tests upon arriving at the stadium before passing a secondary test to get the all-clear to play.

Superstar fullback James Tedesco didn't even make the trip to Brisbane after waking with a high temperature, with Roosters officials deciding to leave him in Sydney.

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner suggested headphones may be the culprit for the failed tests.

"There's been a couple of incidents where guys have been wearing headphones (pre-game) which raises your temperature," Cordner said earlier on Saturday about his teammate's failed tests.

"As soon as they take them off, or someone is wearing a beanie, it records a high temperature.

"We weren't anxious ... if the guys were sick they would have said something, and they weren't sick."

