Tigers, Titans tight-lipped on Thompson

Gold Coast and Wests Tigers have remained tight-lipped over Corey Thompson's future after the fullback was linked to the Titans ahead of Sunday's clash between the two NRL teams.

Despite being named on the Tigers' extended bench against the Gold Coast, there was speculation Thompson could be wearing Titans colours soon after the Queensland club expressed interest in the 30-year-old.

Thompson's Tigers deal does not expire until the end of 2021 but the Titans were keen to snap up the ex-Bulldog to add backline depth with fullback AJ Brimson (back) out unavailable until at least August.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook didn't give much away on Thompson's recruitment on Saturday.

"I'm not too sure. We have the recruitment guys looking at that," he said.

"But it (fullback) would be a position we need to bolster with AJ being out indefinitely so I am sure there are ongoing talks there."

Thompson started in the Tigers' No.1 jersey for the first two rounds but has since lost his spot to Adam Doueihi.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire said he was aware of the Thompson speculation but wouldn't give an update.

"Throughout any season there is chatter around players," he said.

"When those sorts of things come up I talk to the players (but) I won't go into where that is at.

"Thommo is currently here at the Wests Tigers and that's the biggest thing we are focused on.

"He wants to win this week just as much as he did last week. So nothing has changed for Thommo."