Cordner plays down Roosters health scare

A stomach bug may be troubling James Tedesco but a pesky pair of headphones have been blamed for three fellow Sydney Roosters initially failing their temperature test before their NRL annihilation of Brisbane.

Roosters co-captain Boyd Cordner has played down health concerns at the NRL club, backing Tedesco to return from the virus that sidelined the superstar fullback from Thursday's 59-0 rout.

And Cordner has laughed off a pre-match scare on Thursday, revealing an unusual reason why Roosters Kyle Flanagan, Joey Manu and Brett Morris failed their first temperature check before being cleared to play.

The Tri-Colours back-rower reckons bulky over-ear headphones are to blame - and sometimes beanies - for giving some players anxious moments after their test held as part of the NRL's strict bio-security protocols.

"There's been a couple of incidents where guys have been wearing headphones (pre-game) which raises your temperature," Cordner said.

"As soon as they take them off, or someone is wearing a beanie, it records a high temperature.

"So we weren't anxious (when three Roosters failed test). If the guys were sick they would have said something, and they weren't sick."

Cordner did admit Tedesco was still a bit crook despite successfully passing a COVID-19 test, but was confident their X-factor would be back on deck next round against Canterbury.

Worse case scenario would see Brett Morris step up again at fullback after tearing the Broncos apart in their 10-try romp.

"When Teddy had the fever, he's the best player in our team, it's not handy that news but we have some great depth," he said.

"And with B Moz (Morris) and his experience, he slotted in like it was nothing.

"But with Teddy, I think it was just a stomach bug. He's fine. He will be in over the next couple of days.

"All that stuff is precautionary. They are strict rules that we are living by at the moment."

Cordner gave the all clear to damaging lock Victor Radley, who appeared to injure his elbow late in Thursday's romp.

"He's just carrying on a bit like he always does. It will need more than a bruised elbow to keep him down," he said.

Indeed, few Roosters are feeling any pain as they come off the high of their record win at Suncorp Stadium - a victory that surprised even Cordner.

"You don't expect to win NRL games by that margin," he said.

"But the way we started the game we earned the right to play some footy, we held the ball, we controlled the game really well.

"By the second half we kept at it, we weren't searching for big plays, but we knew with the lead that we got we had to defend the zero - that was the most pleasing thing."

