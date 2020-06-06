AAP Rugby

Storm halfback Hughes has hand surgery

By AAP Newswire

Jahrome Hughes. - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne halfback Jahrome Hughes will miss at least the next two NRL matches after undergoing surgery on Saturday on a broken hand.

Hughes suffered the injury during the Storm's 22-8 victory over South Sydney on Friday night at AAMI Park, although he played out the match.

Ryley Jacks, who rejoined the Storm from Gold Coast this season, is likely to start in the No.7 jumper in their round five clash against Newcastle next Saturday.

Latest articles

Entertainment

SAM, it’s like you’re virtually there

The A Finer Grain: Selected Works from the SAM Collection virtual tour joins a growing list of tours, workshops and activities that are available for free on SAM’s online content portal, SAM Hub

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Shepparton choir Zooms ahead

While Covid-19 has silenced musical gatherings in public, online lounge room performances and rehearsals are all the go. Goulburn Valley Concert Orchestra president Helen Rankin announced this week the orchestra’s popular annual concert in June had...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Fatialofa exits hospital after four months

Super Rugby-winning lock Michael Fatialofa has been discharged from hospital less than six months after a serious spinal injury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

More NRL blowouts to come: Roosters coach

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has warned that blowouts will become the norm this NRL season due to the six-again rule after their 59-0 rout of Brisbane.

AAP Newswire