Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

By AAP Newswire

Incoming Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has volunteered to take a 30 per cent pay cut as the code combats the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rennie, who is expected to arrive in Australia around mid-July, had a conversation about reducing his salary with Rugby Australia interim CEO Rob Clarke on Thursday evening.

"Dave instigated the conversation and volunteered to take the same pay cut as the other executives in the organisation," Clarke said.

