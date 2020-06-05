Hasler’s honesty key to Suli’s NRL revival

Trust and honesty has been the key to turning Moses Suli's fortunes around at Manly, according to Des Hasler.

Suli this week inked a new two-year deal at the Sea Eagles, turning down a more lucrative and longer offer to leave for St George Illawarra.

Part of that decision was a desire to repay coach Hasler.

Once punted by Wests Tigers and Canterbury in the same pre-season, Suli has shed the kilos and is now starting to fulfil his potential in the centres at Manly.

The 22-year-old has busted seven tackles in the first three games of this year, after a big finish to 2019 where he starred in the final.

It came after Hasler dropped him early in the season, claiming he didn't meet performance standards before turning his form around.

"We're always honest, always been honest," Hasler said.

"I credit Moses but also credit the players around him as well, who have been a great support.

"But at the end of the day full credit goes to Moses because of those life choices.

"I didn't (get him off the KFC diet), he did."

Suli was this week tipped for future representative honours by NSW State of Origin coach Brad Fittler and teammate Jake Trbojevic.

Hasler has said that needs to be the next area he challenges himself in, pushing for those selections.

But the veteran coach noted there had been a distinct turnaround in the centre, given the way he returned from off-season surgery and the at-home isolation period.

"He's been in great shape, fine form (since returning from isolation)," Hasler said.

"The real test came at end of last year with ankle injury and off-season surgery.

"That was always going to be a test for him, but after his surgery and lay off the dial hadn't moved at all.

"He's well and truly bought into himself."