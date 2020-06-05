AAP Rugby

NRL TV numbers crash after big return

By AAP Newswire

Roosters players celebrate. - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL's big TV numbers following the competition's post COVID-19 shutdown restart have crashed, with over 500,000 less tuning in for Thursday's match between Brisbane and Sydney Roosters.

Mediaweek reports a total of 619,000 watched the game on Channel Nine across metro and regional areas.

That figure is a stark contrast to last week's combined free-to-air audience of 952,000 for Brisbane's game against Parramatta last Thursday.

That match, the first professional sport broadcast in Australia since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, drew ratings records as the NRL bathed in the sporting spotlight.

The Nine Network easily won the ratings battle last week with 30.3 per cent of the audience share, well ahead of rivals Seven (23.6 per cent) and Channel 10 (22.1 per cent).

Thursday's numbers meant Nine's share dropped to 24.7 per cent, with Seven (27.3 per cent) and Channel 10 (24.8 per cent) topping the network for the night.

The rating of 401,000 on Fox Sports made last week's match the pay TV network's most watched regular season simulcast broadcast.

Just as on free-to-air, Thursday's numbers were a significant reduction for Fox however with an audience of 216,000 recorded.

In total the game had a combined audience of 835,000 compared to last week's 1,353,000.

Last year's match between the Roosters and Broncos was also televised on a Thursday night with 941,000 tuning in - 106,000 more than Thursday's figures.

A glimmer of positivity for the NRL is Thursday's audience is up on the combined figure for the round two Thursday night match between North Queensland and Canterbury (801,000) in March.

That figure however included competition from the AFL season opener between Richmond and Carlton as well as featuring two lower-profile clubs than Thursday's game.

Latest articles

World

Brazil virus deaths pass Italy’s toll

Brazil’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed Italy’s as the Latin American country posted a record number of fatalities for the third straight day.

AAP Newswire
World

DC mayor wants out-of-state troops gone

Washington’s mayor is looking at all legal options to reverse the Trump administration’s deployment of out-of-state forces amid protests in the US capital.

AAP Newswire
World

Iran frees US veteran in deal

US Navy veteran Michael White, who had been held by Iran for two years, has been released and is on his way home.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys’ clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm say they need to change NRL attack

Melbourne prop Christian Welch says they need to embrace ad-lib football as they prepare to face Souths following their disappointment against Canberra.

AAP Newswire