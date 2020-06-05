Cowboys unfazed by Sharks attack on Holmes

North Queensland coach Paul Green has no fears Valentine Holmes will be a man alone when it comes to taking on his former Cronulla teammates in the NRL.

Saturday's clash in Townsville has stoked a rivalry with many at the Sharks still unhappy with the way the 24-year-old Holmes quit the club in 2018 to pursue an opportunity in the NFL.

Back-rower Wade Graham and Holmes have both said he could have handled his exit better but Green is confident the Cowboys will stand up for their star recruit on the field.

"One thing about being a team is you stick up for your teammates, so whatever happens out there I would fully expect our boys to make sure Val knows everyone's got his back," Green said.

Holmes has made a stellar start to his Cowboys career, leading the competition in try assists (five) including three scoring involvements in last week's 36-6 win over Gold Coast.

It's an impact that hasn't gone unnoticed by Sharks coach John Morris.

"It's not all about Val but we need to be good in shutting him down," he said.

"He's really hit form quicker than I expected.

"He's bounced straight back into where he left off, so it's a real danger for us to be playing someone like Val and no doubt he'll be up for a big game against his old club."

Cronulla head north desperate for a win after being rocked by Bronson Xerri's positive drug test and then losing to Wests Tigers to slump to 0-3 this season.

Morris said securing a positive result was more important than a war of words with Holmes.

"I'm not going to sit here a day before we play a game talking about what happened back in the past, we've moved on and we need to perform well tomorrow night," he said.

The Cowboys will be without influential forward Jason Taumalolo (knee) with Josh McGuire shifting to lock and Francis Molo starting in the front row.

Tom Gilbert and Gavin Cooper have been added to the bench.

Matt Moylan will start for the Sharks at five-eighth with Chad Townsend (hamstring) injured, while Connor Tracey and Siosifa Talakai are named on the bench.

KEY MATCH STATS

* Winless Cronulla have won seven of their past nine matches against North Queensland.

* Cronulla have won just one of their past 10 matches on the road.

* North Queensland are averaging 27 points per game in 2020, the second-highest in the competition.