AAP Rugby

Raiders expect injured Bateman back

By AAP Newswire

John Bateman - AAP

1 of 1

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart is expecting John Bateman to return to the field this season but the club refuses to put a timeline on his recovery from shoulder surgery.

On Thursday the 27-year-old went under the knife for the second time this year to correct a troublesome shoulder with the club labelling the operation 'successful'.

There were fears the Dally M second-rower of the year could be wiped out for the remainder of the NRL season, but Stuart is confident Bateman will return.

"We hope to (get him back in 2020), yes of course, and I'm expecting too as well," Stuart said on Friday morning.

"Talking to the doctor this morning he said it's important that we work with the player more so than worrying about setting a date on the calendar of when he's going to be back.

"We've still got 14 or 15 games to go so he'll definitely be back this season, it's just important to get the shoulder right.

"There's been some complications with it, hence the two operations."

The Englishman was devastated with the setback and was aiming for a return to the field in round four before the latest complication was revealed.

Bateman played 23 games for the Raiders last year in his first season with the club.

"John's been very frustrated with it because he's very much a competitor," Stuart said.

"He doesn't like to be sitting around in the rehab group or running around the oval while the other boys are training.

"It's frustrating him and it's disappointing because he just wants to play."

The injury is the latest drama surrounding Bateman, who has also been linked with a move back to England and rival NRL club Canterbury.

Latest articles

National

Free childcare unlikely to be extended: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has talked down the likelihood of extending free childcare beyond June 28, saying the scheme was never meant to be permanent.

AAP Newswire
National

Health warning on Black Lives Matter rally

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has advised people planning to attend Saturday’s protest they will be at risk and to voice their demands without gathering.

AAP Newswire
National

QLD kids send fan mail to lonely fish

A group of Queensland schoolchildren have sent fan mail to a lonely aquarium fish in Cairns to help him overcome his coronavirus lockdown-induced despondence.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys’ clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm say they need to change NRL attack

Melbourne prop Christian Welch says they need to embrace ad-lib football as they prepare to face Souths following their disappointment against Canberra.

AAP Newswire