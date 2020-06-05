AAP Rugby

Eels aim to stop big NRL points swings

It's the worrying NRL trend Brad Arthur wants to eradicate out of Parramatta's game for good in 2020.

Six times in 2019 the Eels followed up a big win, in which they scored more than 30 points, with a loss the following week.

That was most evident by their 58-0 flogging of Brisbane in the finals before they failed to land a blow on Melbourne.

It's why for all the hype emanating out of last week's 34-6 win over the Broncos, the opening stages of Saturday night's clash with Manly are crucial for Arthur.

"The real challenge for us is the team we're playing tomorrow night," Arthur said on Friday.

"But probably the bigger challenge is that on the back of strong performances, what our mentality is to start the next game.

"We might have finished off with a few points and tries late last in the game week but we need to go back to rebuild our foundations.

"We need to start all over again, focus in all our effort areas, get our defence right and do our kick chase.

"All the details and things we want to stand for."

The early signs are good for the Eels in 2020.

They beat the Gold Coast convincingly in round two.

That was followed by the competition's nine-week shutdown before their flogging of Brisbane.

For all the hype of free-flowing football, Eels players all week have stressed the need for patience in attack and the club's best start to a season in defence.

"I was proud of how our players came back," Arthur said.

"But it was one week, when we are doing it consistently over four or five weeks, then I'll be happy."

Crucial too will be finding a way to stop Tom Trbojevic.

The Sea Eagles fullback had a hand in five tries last week and looks to be one of the big winners of the faster NRL.

"Players like that, you're not going to stop them, period," Arthur said.

"Because obviously there is something about them that makes them special.

"It's about containing him."

PARRAMATTA'S BIG SWINGS IN 2019

* Rd 2: Defeated Canterbury 36-16, Rd 3: Lost to Sydney Roosters 32-18

* Rd 6: Defeated Wests Tigers 51-6, Rd 7: Lost to Newcastle 28-14

* Rd 8: Defeated St George Illawarra 32-18, Rd 9: Lost to Melbourne 64-10

* Rd 17: Defeated Wests Tigers 30-18, Rd 18: Lost to Manly 36-24

* Rd 22: Defeated Gold Coast 36-12, Rd 23: Lost to Canterbury 12-6

* FW1: Defeated Brisbane 58-0, FW2: Lost to Melbourne 32-0

