Lamb caught breaking strict NRL protocols

Canterbury great Terry Lamb will be tested for coronavirus after breaking strict biosecurity guidelines at a Bulldogs training session on Thursday.

The NRL's integrity unit will also look into the the incident on Friday after Lamb, who is not one of 50 club staff cleared to attend training, was filmed shaking hands with players.

The Bulldogs have been banned from training until Lamb's test results are returned, hopefully on Friday.

"On the advice of biosecurity experts, Terry Lamb will be tested for COVID-19. The Bulldogs will not train until the test results return tomorrow," an NRL spokesperson told AAP.

Media were invited to film a portion of the training session at Belmore Oval where Lamb was captured breaking the strict guidelines imposed on all NRL clubs since March 4.

Lamb is an ambassador for the club but is not on a list of 50 players and staff who are cleared to attend training and games.

Everyone on the list is required to self-isolate at home under strict guidelines as approved by state governments to allow the NRL to resume their competition on May 28.

Under the guidelines there is to be no contact with anyone outside of the "bubble" aside from people in their homes, which have been pre-approved by the NRL.

No one from outside the bubble, including media and other club staff, are allowed inside "clean" zones at games and training sessions.

It is the first serious breach of the guidelines since training recommenced a month ago.

The Bulldogs, who are yet to post a win this season, are due to face St George Illawarra at Bankwest Stadium on Monday.

