Murray returns to lock for Rabbitohs

Coach Wayne Bennett has confirmed NSW State of Origin lock Cameron Murray will be back in the middle for South Sydney's Friday night NRL clash with Melbourne despite being named on the edge.

Bennett says while Murray handles the edge well, he feels the Rabbitohs need him in the middle at the moment as they look to rebound from last round's disappointment against the Sydney Roosters.

"I just think at the moment it's the best thing for us as a team," Bennett said on Thursday.

"He (Murray) certainly handles the edge well but we need what he brings in the middle there at the moment.

"He adds a little bit to us there and we need that right now."

Bennett ruled James Roberts out from making an appearance at AAMI Park saying the star centre, who spent time in a rehabilitation facility in April, needs more training and will play next week.

"He's looking good but he's not playing," Bennett said.

"Looking good and being fitter don't necessarily go together.

"He needs more time in his legs and more running than he's done in the last two months but he will certainly play next week."

