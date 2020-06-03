AAP Rugby

Warriors can win without emotion: Kearney

By AAP Newswire

Stephen Kearney - AAP

1 of 1

Coach Stephen Kearney admits the NRL proper begins this week for his Warriors, without as much emotion driving them on and against opponents with greater defensive ferocity than the Dragons.

Kearney says Friday's clash with Penrith in Campbelltown will provide a true gauge of his team, who are eager to show their 18-0 whitewash of St George Illawarra was no flash in the pan.

After a month away from loved ones in Auckland, the Kiwi side produced one of their more exceptional performances in Gosford.

Videos of support from family and competition-wide goodwill at their sacrifice dominated the buildup but Kearney was unfussed that those intangibles aren't part of this week's preparations.

"There's no doubt about the effect last week those things potentially had on the group," Kearney said.

"But what stood out for me was that regardless of the goodwill out there in the community for the team, we still had to go out there and perform. And we did.

"All they did was execute their roles and this week it doesn't change."

Kearney will prepare his team for a vastly tougher Panthers defence than the Dragons could muster in Gosford.

With little sting in the hits from the winless Red V, the Warriors were able to complete a competition-record 45 from 47 sets.

"(Penrith) defend with a lot more aggression. They come forward on you a lot more as opposed to the Dragons, they're probably not as aggressive," Kearney said.

"They've got real strike with (Viliame) Kikau out on that left edge and two young halves (Jarome Luai and Matt Burton) who have got a great deal of talent."

Kearney revealed injury issues had continued to dog the Warriors' middle forwards this week.

Lachlan Burr failed an HIA progression test, ruling him out for a second game, while Jazz Tevaga added a leg muscle problem to his knee complaint, potentially delaying his return.

Sydney Roosters loan prop Poasa Faamausili will come off the bench and Kearney said the 24-year-old had impressed his new teammates all week, beginning with a song initiation when he joined training on Monday.

"And you can see he's come from a great system at the Roosters, all the detail around his football," Kearney said.

Latest articles

Rugby

Warriors can win without emotion: Kearney

Stephen Kearney believes his Warriors can rise again against Penrith, even without the sentimental fervour that carried them to victory over the Dragons.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Depleted Broncos pack predict fireworks

A depleted Brisbane pack have vowed to go “toe to toe” with the Sydney Roosters in Thursday night’s NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Teddy’s NRL No.1 not my brother: Trbojevic

Manly star Jake Trbojevic says his brother Tom is not the best fullback in the NRL, that title belongs to Roosters’ No.1 James Tedesco.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Eels flog Broncos as NRL returns to field

Parramatta have maintained their perfect start as the 2020 NRL season resumed with a comprehensive 34-6 win over Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm warning: Smith to do ruck damage

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy says skipper Cameron Smith’s game smarts will give them an advantage in their first NRL match under the six-again ruck rule.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Roosters revel as new NRL rules suit them

NRL premiers Sydney Roosters were among the teams best-suited to adapt to rule changes in round three, with a fit and mobile pack proving a valuable asset.

AAP Newswire